Lamare Bogarde signs professional contract at Aston Villa four days after debut

Aston Villa academy’s Lamare Bogarde has signed his first professional contract just four days after making his senior debut against Liverpool.

The 17-year-old was a member of the youngest side in the club’s history as they took on the Premier League champions in the FA Cup on Friday after coronavirus ruled out out the entire first team.

“Lamare joined us in the summer and since then we have been pleased with his development, which has seen him play a number of times for our under-23s at the age of 16,” academy manager Mark Harrison told avfc.co.uk.