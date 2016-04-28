Lambert to leave Blackburn

Paul Lambert is to leave his position as Blackburn Rovers manager at the end of the season, the club has confirmed.

The Scot, who took the Ewood Park reins in November, has guided the side to 10 wins from 31 matches, with the club sitting 18th in the Championship.

However, Lamber has activated a release clause in his contract, allowing him to exit the two-and-a-half-year deal early.

"I would like to place on record my thanks to the owners, and especially the players, staff and fans for the tremendous backing and support I have received since I arrived," Lambert told the club's official website.

"It's a brilliant club, with great people, and I wish it every success in the future. For now, I remain fully focused and determined to try to win the final two games of the season, starting this Saturday against Rotherham."

Lambert - a former Celtic player - may now be linked with the managerial vacancy at the Scottish champions, while former club Aston Villa are also looking for a new head coach.