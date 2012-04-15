Lame Luiz doubtful for Barcelona opener
By app
Chelsea's Brazilian centre-back David Luiz is a major doubt for the Champions League semi-final first leg against Barcelona on Wednesday after damaging his hamstring during his side's FA Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
Luiz pulled up during the second half of the 5-1 victory and was carried off the field on a stretcher.
"He picked up a hamstring injury so we have to assess him tomorrow but it looks doubtful," manager Roberto Di Matteo told reporetrs.
"We picked up some bruises and some niggling injures so it's just a question of assessing the injuries tomorrow and seeing how they are."
