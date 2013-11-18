Lamela determined to make impact at Spurs

The Argentina forward is yet to start in the Premier League since his close-season arrival from Roma but has been a regular in cup competitions.

He scored 15 goals in 30 starts in Serie A last season but is yet to reproduce that form at White Hart Lane.

The 21-year-old arrived at Tottenham unable to speak English and believes that grasping the language will give him a better chance of pushing for a first-team berth.

"It's essential to be able to communicate in English, to talk to my team-mates, to everyone in the team and then in my personal life outside football," Lamela told the club's official website.

"I'll work hard in training and I want to improve my language, to learn the English language, that's one of my main targets.

"It's a learning process and that's what I'm trying to get used to."

Lamela has made two League Cup appearances and started four UEFA Europa League matches for Tottenham, with his first goal for the club coming in their 2-1 win over Sheriff earlier this month.