Lamela eyeing new Spurs deal

Erik Lamela is hopeful he will become the next Tottenham star to sign a new contract at White Hart Lane.

Since Spurs' impressive 2015-16 campaign, Kyle Walker, Danny Rose, Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Tom Carroll and Christian Eriksen have all agreed extensions to their deals.

Now Lamela, who scored five goals in 34 Premier League appearances last season, aims to join his team-mates in committing his future to the London club.

"I would like to [sign a new deal], because I am very happy here," he told the Evening Standard.

"I feel part of this team which is improving. I have a group of excellent team-mates and I feel very good around them. It would make me happy to play for more years in this shirt.

"Will I be the next to sign? Let's hope so. At the moment, I am thinking only of playing and about Saturday's game against Leicester."

Lamela has one goal in nine league appearances this term as Tottenham remain unbeaten, while his contract runs until 2018, with the option of a further two years.