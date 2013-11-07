Lamela: I want to continue Ardiles and Villa legacy

Ardiles and Villa arrived at Spurs following the 1978 World Cup, and are highly regarded by the club's fans after inspiring Keith Burkinshaw's side to an FA Cup final victory over Manchester City in 1981, with Villa scoring a memorable goal.

Lamela - a club-record £30 million signing from Roma - will therefore have a lot to live up to, but he has yet to find his feet in the Premier League.

In-form England starlet Andros Townsend is currently ahead of the 21-year-old in the pecking order, with Spurs coach Andre Villas-Boas opting to slowly ease the versatile forward into his side.

But the Argentine, speaking exclusively in the December 2013 edition of FourFourTwo, has explained he is keen to make an impact sooner rather than later.

"I want to force myself into Villas-Boas' first team as quickly as possible," Lamela told FourFourTwo. "Our minimum objective should be to qualify for the Champions League. Given a bit of luck, I also think we have the players to win a trophy.

"Obviously I know of the great success Ossie Ardiles and Ricky Villa had here. I hope to continue that history of Argentines winning trophies here."

Ardiles was a member of the Spurs side which won the 1984 UEFA Cup, and on Thursday evening Lamela should have a chance to take the North London club one step closer to glory in the re-branded competition.

Lamela is yet to start a Premier League game, but is expected to feature in the Europa League group stage fixture against FC Sheriff at White Hart Lane.

