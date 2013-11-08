Lamela: I don't want comparison with Bale

Lamela, a 21-year-old Argentina international, arrived from current Serie A leaders Roma days before Bale's own big-money move to Real Madrid.

But while the Welshman has now started to find his feet in his new surroundings - scoring three goals and providing four assists in his last three matches - Lamela has endured a more frustrating few weeks.

Lamela is yet to start a Premier League game as Spurs boss Andre Villas-Boas prefers to ease the forward into his first team.

The Argentine has so far been limited to substitute appearances and outings in the League Cup and Europa League, but he was the star of the show on Thursday against FC Sheriff Tirasol and capped it with his first Tottenham goal.

Speaking exclusively in the December issue of FourFourTwo, Lamela says he doesn't feel his hefty price tag weighing heavily on his shoulders and is not concerned by comparisons to the man who previously occupied the No.11 shirt.

"I don't feel pressure with it - quite the opposite, in fact," Lamela explains. "I feel very calm joining Spurs - the fee means nothing to me. I enjoy the challenge. I'm looking forward to showing what I can do.

"I don't want to make any comparison with Gareth Bale. I've not joined Spurs to go beyond or replace what Gareth did here, but because I looked at the club and had a good feeling and wanted to come here. I'm here to help the team and if that means scoring goals, or creating them, then I'm happy."

