Lamela lets slip over Soldado 'exit'

Tottenham attacker Erik Lamela appears to have confirmed the exit of striker Roberto Soldado in a tweet that was swiftly deleted by the Argentinian.

Soldado has been linked with a move back to La Liga with Villarreal in recent weeks, having fallen out of favour at White Hart Lane in since his arrival from Valencia in 2013.

There has been no official word regarding the Spain international's future, but Lamela took to Twitter to say goodbye to his outgoing team-mate.

"I enjoyed these two years that we share, I wish you well in your new club !! Good luck my friend !!," he tweeted, before removing the post soon after.

Soldado arrived at Tottenham for a reported fee of £26million but failed to reproduce the form that had seen him become one of La Liga's top marksmen.

After scoring just six goals in his debut campaign, Soldado was afforded just seven Premier League starts last term, contributing one goal.

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino has previously refused to confirm that Soldado will leave the club.