Lamela not listening to Tottenham exit rumours
Erik Lamela says he has no idea where the persistent rumours that he is considering leaving Tottenham have come from.
Tottenham midfielder Erik Lamela has been left confused by rumours linking him with a White Hart Lane exit once again this off-season.
Since arriving at Tottenham in 2013, Lamela has been constantly linked with a move away from the Premier League club.
But the Argentina international insisted he has no plans to leave, especially with the unfinished business of securing a title for Tottenham.
"Ever since I came to Tottenham I've heard that I am supposed to be leaving," he said.
"It is the same every summer. I do not know why.
"Even when things did not go as planned at the start, I never thought about leaving."
Tottenham were Leicester City's most likely challengers as the last Premier League season drew to a close, only for a complete capitulation at the end of the campaign seeing them finish third.
But Lamela believes Tottenham are in for an improved effort in 2016-17.
"Last year we did very well by finishing third," said the forward. "I feel we can do even better this season."
