Lamouhci calls for Forest players to deliver perfect week

Sabri Lamouchi wants to see Nottingham Forest make it a perfect week by following up their 3-0 Carabao Cup success over arch-rivals Derby with a third victory in the space of seven days when Preston visit at the weekend.

Goals from Albert Adomah, Joe Lolley and Joao Carvalho helped the Reds into the third round at the City Ground at the expense of their old rivals.

Forest had begun the week with an impressive win at promotion favourites Fulham and, after seeing them follow up with a comfortable success over the Rams, Lamouchi wants his players to remain focused.

“It is not only about the derby or the atmosphere, our fans were just fantastic today,” said Lamouchi.

“I said to the players that they are lucky; that we are all lucky to be able to enjoy this night and this game. Derby is always a difficult game to play. But it was a very good performance and very good result.

“Congratulations to the players, because we have started the week in a good way and now we must finish it in a good way too. We cannot miss the opportunity to finish the game in the same way. But we must be ready because Preston are a different team with different quality.

“We must focus on that now because we have put a lot of effort, sacrifice and hard work into this.

“The performances have got better and better, but every game is different and Saturday will be a different story. I hope that the City Ground will be full and that there will be the same atmosphere again.

“I wanted to win this game, not only for our fans but because I know it is important. The atmosphere was important.”

Derby made 10 changes for the game, which left Phillip Cocu to answer questions about naming a young side for a game that holds big significance for supporters, even if Forest’s side was no older and also contained eight changes.

But Cocu had revenge in mind, either way, saying: “I want to thank the fans for their support because they had our backs throughout the game.

“We face each other two more times in the league and it is up to us to give an answer to this and a good feeling to our fans.

“It was not (a gamble), because Forest’s team was the same. They are also in the middle of a very busy schedule, with only a few days to recover. You cannot play every game like this, it is impossible.

“But it was not all young players who played, we had experienced in the team with (Graeme) Shinnie and Curtis Davies.

“We have to look at the bigger picture. We have some injuries and we have to adapt on occasions; we have to be careful with the players, to keep them fit.

“We have to see this as a good experience for players.”