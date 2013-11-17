Lampard: No friendlies against Germany

Roy Hodgson's side won their last non-competitive match with Germany, in November 2008, but have not tasted home success against their rivals since 1975 - a record Lampard is keen to set straight.

The countries meet for the first time since their clash in the second round of the 2010 FIFA World Cup - a game Germany won 4-1 - and Lampard is aware England will need to raise their game after Friday's 2-0 defeat to Chile in order to compete with Joachim Low's side.

"You don't play friendlies against Germany," the 35-year-old said. "They were very strong then (2010) and created a good impression at the World Cup.

"But the emergence of Bayern Munich as a club team, and the younger players that have come through means they have a good national squad - and not just the starting eleven.

"They have improved a lot."

The defeat in South Africa is still fresh in Lampard's mind, especially after he saw a first-half goal not given despite the ball crossing the line.

However, the Chelsea midfielder is keen to put that behind him and move on from the issue.

"It is in the back of everyone's mind," he added. "I get asked about it. It wasn't Germany's fault, that's for sure.

"It was a mistake by the referee and it has created a change because now we have goal-line technology, which is one bonus.

"It happened, it is history."