Lampard not rushing England decision

The veteran midfielder will captain his country, and make his first appearance of the tournament, when England attempt to bow out with a victory against the Group D leaders in Belo Horizonte.

Lampard will earn his 106th cap at Estadio Mineirao and it could well be his last as Roy Hodgson looks to the future following England's failure to progress to the last 16 in Brazil.

The 36-year-old plans to bide his time before revealing whether he will still be available for international duty, as he also mulls over his next move at club level after leaving Chelsea at the end of last season.

He said: "I don't know whether I will retire or not. I am going to go home and make a decision at that point because I have my own club future to sort out as well. This is not the time and place to make the decision.

"Sometimes when you are away for a month you don't always come up with the right judgement."

Fellow midfielder Steven Gerrard, who Lampard will replace in the starting line-up and as skipper against Costa Rica, has also vowed not to be rushed into a decision over his international career.