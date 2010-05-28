Lampard open to MLS swansong

The Blues' midfielder admitted that playing in America would be an attractive proposition in the latter stages of his career, following in the footsteps of many of the world’s top professionals who elect to head to the states for one final swansong.

Lampard still has three years of his contract remaining at Chelsea, and is unlikely to cross the Atlantic anytime earlier.

The 31-year-old admitted that he was sceptical about David Beckham’s decision to join LA Galaxy three years ago, but has since come around to the idea.

“It's his decision, isn't it? When he went, I thought, maybe he's gone too early, but the more I thought about it, I thought, if that's what he wants to do, let him do it," he said.

"I'd like to go and play in America when I'm 36 or 35 but you can't take away someone's right to go and play where they want."

Lampard did, however, rule out any form of future career in the game once he hangs up his boots for good.

“The first thing is after I finish I don't want to be involved with football, not as a manager, coach, agent or in the media. Not interested.

"I've been getting to know a lot about property, not just for me to live in, but as a business.

"I have a family to support, I know that might sound strange when you consider the money that's mentioned but I want to have a career after this, I don't want this to be everything.

"I don't want to spend the rest of my life just living in the past."



By Joe Brewin

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook