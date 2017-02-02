Trending

Lampard retires - and Carragher finally admits his grudging respect

After 21 years and 11 major trophies, Frank Lampard has retired, prompting former team-mates and rivals to pay glowing tribute.

Frank Lampard announced his retirement from professional football on Thursday, bringing an end to an illustrious career spanning 21 years.

The former England, West Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City and New York City midfielder is best remembered for his 13 years at Stamford Bridge, during which time he won 11 major honours.

Lampard's club-record tally of 211 goals helped Chelsea to three Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Europa League and six domestic cup triumphs.

He won 106 caps for his country, and Thursday's announcement prompted former team-mates and rivals alike to pay tribute - with Liverpool's Jamie Carragher even having a few nice words to say about his old adversary.

