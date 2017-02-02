Lampard retires - and Carragher finally admits his grudging respect

Frank Lampard announced his retirement from professional football on Thursday, bringing an end to an illustrious career spanning 21 years.

The former England, West Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City and New York City midfielder is best remembered for his 13 years at Stamford Bridge, during which time he won 11 major honours.

Lampard's club-record tally of 211 goals helped Chelsea to three Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Europa League and six domestic cup triumphs.

He won 106 caps for his country, and Thursday's announcement prompted former team-mates and rivals alike to pay tribute - with Liverpool's Jamie Carragher even having a few nice words to say about his old adversary.

After all those Chelsea battles & Frank Lampard now retiring, I can finally admit the respect I had for him & that he was a great player!February 2, 2017

What a career. Thank you, Frank. February 2, 2017

Huge congratulations on retirement Frank Lampard. One of the hardest working players that talked the talk and walked the walkFebruary 2, 2017

100 - Frank Lampard is one of three players to record both 100+ goals & 100+ assists in PL history (also Ryan Giggs & Wayne Rooney). Elite. February 2, 2017

Good luck, thanks for the memories and all the best for the next chapter of your career, Frank Lampard! February 2, 2017

Congratulations to Frank on your retirement & fantastic career! What brilliant player & a true professional February 2, 2017

Captain in back-to-back & final wins with Chelsea, Frank Lampard retires from football. UEFA club appearances 132 Goals 29 ⚽️ February 2, 2017

Football is filled not only with rivalries, but also with indelible memories. Thanks, Frank Lampard, for your contributions to the game! February 2, 2017

Legend Congratulations to Frank Lampard on an incredible career!He's announced his retirement from playing, aged 38 February 2, 2017