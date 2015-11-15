Laos v South Korea: Son expecting tough test

South Korea will target a sixth successive World Cup qualifying victory when they head to Vientiane to play Laos on Tuesday.

Korea have dominated Asia's Group G so far and hold a five-point advantage over Kuwait, having scored 18 times without conceding a single goal.

Laos, who were beaten 8-0 by Uli Stielike's side in Hwaseong in September, have won just one point from six matches and prop up the table – having lost 7-0 to Lebanon last time out.

Son Heung-min, who became the most expensive Asian player in history after joining Tottenham for £22million in the off-season, recovered from a foot injury to feature in Korea's 4-0 win over Myanmar on Thursday.

The 23-year-old attacker has not started a game for his club side since September and acknowledges Laos will provide a stiff opponent.

"It was a good win in our last home game of the year," Son said.

"I am feeling good and am looking forward to the next game against Laos. It is not easy to score against defensive teams but we have some tough tests coming up and need to be ready."

Two-time Asian Cup winners Korea have conceded one goal in 11 matches in all competitions, while Laos have lost their past six games.