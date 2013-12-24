Larsson confident Black Cats can beat Everton

Gus Poyet's men have beaten Manchester City in the Premier League and also dumped Chelsea out of the League Cup.

They will need to be at their best again to inflict a first home defeat of the season on Everton but Larsson is confident in the ability of Sunderland's squad.

"Everton are doing well; ever since I've played in the Barclays Premier League it's always been a tough place to go, (they are) a good team, a solid team," he told the club's official website.

"They're flying the league and playing some good football, they've got a lot of good players so it won't be an easy game against them.

"We know we'll have to play really, really well to get something but at the same time we are capable of doing that against the top teams and we've shown that against (Manchester) City and Chelsea this year."

Sunderland have picked up only one point on the road this season and have failed to find the net in their last six top-flight away games.