Larsson: Everton win would mark decent start
Sebastian Larsson believes victory over Everton would leave Sunderland in a healthy position ahead of the international break.
Gus Poyet's men claimed only their second Premier League success of the season at Crystal Palace on Monday, triumphing 3-1 to climb out of the relegation zone and up to 15th.
Sunderland faced heavy criticism last month in the wake of a humiliating 8-0 defeat at Southampton.
However, Larsson feels they can be happy with their efforts should they claim three points against Everton on Sunday.
The Swede told Sunderland's official website: "I think if we win we can look at it as a good start to the season, especially with it coming before an international break because it is always nice to get a good result going into one.
"I'm enjoying the season so far and before the two results against Southampton and Arsenal [a 2-0 defeat] I thought we had a steady start, so there are a lot of positives to show that we are moving in the right direction."
Sunderland ended a 19-match winless run against Everton in April 2013, while both meetings between the teams last season were won by the away team.
"Whenever you play Everton it is a tough game but we have had some success against them lately," Larsson added.
"They were kind of a bogey team for us but during the last couple of seasons we have done okay, so touch wood we can put in another good performance and get the three points."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.