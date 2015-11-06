Las Palmas 2 Real Sociedad 0: Pressure mounts on Moyes after sixth defeat

Pressure is mounting on head coach David Moyes after Real Sociedad were beaten 2-0 by Las Palmas on Friday.

Striker Carlos Vela had been forced to deny reports of a dressing-room rift with the former Manchester United manager following their poor start to the Liga campaign.

But Moyes will be feeling the heat even more after goals from Jonathan Viera and Sergio Araujo condemned his side to a sixth defeat in 11 games in the top flight this term - a result which leaves them just two points and one place outside the relegation zone ahead of the weekend's fixtures.

La Real enjoyed more possession and had more efforts on goal throughout the 90 minutes but they looked consistently troubled by the home side's counter-attack, and a leaky defence was punished just before the hour mark when Viera expertly turned home a volley from close range after Victor Gomez had teed him up with a deft cushioned header.

Sociedad pressed for an equaliser but were undone on the break just six minutes after half-time, as Araujo ran onto Tana's ball over the top to fire low across goal beneath the outstretched leg of Geronimo Rulli.

The visitors continued to push forward for a way back into the match but were restricted to half-chances by a disciplined home defence, with Sergio Canales coming closest with a rasping drive from 25 yards that was tipped onto the crossbar by Javi Varas.

But Las Palmas held firm for only their second league win of the campaign to leave Moyes ' position looking increasingly uncertain.