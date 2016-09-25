Las Palmas draw could prove costly, admits Morata

Real Madrid could be made to pay for their 2-2 draw with Las Palmas come the end of LaLiga's title race, Alvaro Morata has said.

Marco Asensio's opener was cancelled out by Tana in Gran Canaria on Saturday, but a strike from substitute Karim Benzema looked likely to give Zinedine Zidane's side maximum points.

However, Sergio Araujo's 85th-minute equaliser sealed a draw for the home side, leaving Madrid just one point ahead of champions Barcelona at the top of the table, after they thrashed Sporting Gijon 5-0.

Although Morata feels there is no need to panic over Madrid's form, he has been frustrated at the way they have surrendered some of their early advantage in the title race.

"There are points that you need to win the league and we've let them slip," said the Spain international. "We should have won but we weren't able to. We just have to keep working.

"We'll analyse it later but we have to give everything to win LaLiga.

"We still haven't lost, so we don't have to dramatise things. What's important is the very end. Obviously you have to win as many games as possible, and that's what we want to do, but from tomorrow we'll think about the Champions League game [against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday]."

Centre-back Raphael Varane felt Madrid should have been able to see out the victory given the control they had over proceedings.

"We're disappointed. We had the game under control and they only had a few chances in the second half," said the France international.

"We conceded some strange goals, one from a deflection and from a cross, but we'll keep working hard. It's a long season."