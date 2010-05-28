Last chance for England hopefuls

The likes of Sunderland striker Darren Bent and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Huddlestone will be hoping they can make a big enough impact against the Japanese before Capello names his final 23 for the South Africa showpiece on June 1.

England were criticised for their performance against Mexico at Wembley on Monday, despite winning 3-1. And FourFourTwo's betting partner Paddy Power expect Capello's men to see off Japan more convincingly.

The Three Lions are 2/9 to triumph. However, if the main talking point after this game is England's defence, their price of 6/1 to lift the World Cup could drift.

2/9 England Win

4/1 Draw

17/2 Japan Win

Chelsea quartet John Terry, Ashley Cole, Frank Lampard and Joe Cole are available again after being rested against Mexico following their participation in the FA Cup final.

Lampard finished the season in great form with another 20-goal haul from midfield to his name. He is 5/1 to score first against Japan, while Bent - desperate to impress - is 9/2 to bag the opener.

First Scorers

13/5 Rooney

4/1 Crouch

4/1 Defoe

9/2 Bent

5/1 Lampard

20/1 Terry

More available onsite

