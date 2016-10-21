At last! Neymar signs new Barcelona contract

Barcelona star Neymar has at last put pen to paper on a new contract that will tie him to the club until 2021.

The club announced on Monday the Brazil international had agreed to an improved five-year deal and would complete the formalities at Camp Nou on Friday.

Barca confirmed the news via their official Twitter account, posting a picture of Neymar alongside club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, captioned with the words "Done deal!".

Speaking to the club's TV channel, Neymar said: "I'm very happy to renew with Barca. I'm at home here."

Neymar's new deal contains a release clause that will reportedly rise as high as €250million in the final three seasons.

The news brings speculation surrounding the forward's future to an end after months of uncertainty.

He was heavily linked with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain over the past year as talks over his new deal with Barca appeared to hit a stumbling block last season.

Wagner Ribeiro, one of the former Santos star's agents, claimed recently PSG had put forward an offer of €40m tax-free per season, a private jet and a stake in a global hotel business in an effort to tempt Neymar to Parc des Princes.

Neymar's father, meanwhile, claimed United were prepared to match his reported release clause of close to €190m last season, only to be rebuffed by both the player and Barca.