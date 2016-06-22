Trending

Late Brady winner books France tie for Ireland, England to face Iceland

The last day of group games at Euro 2016 featured plenty of drama, with England v Iceland and Italy v Spain among the last 16 ties to come.

Robbie Brady was Republic of Ireland's hero as his late winner versus Italy booked a last-16 tie with Euro 2016 hosts France.

Ireland knew that nothing less than a win would do against a much-changed Azzurri in Lille, and Brady popped up with an 85th-minute header to send them through.

That came after more late drama at the Stade de France, where Iceland - who would have advanced with a draw - scored in injury time to beat Austria 2-1 and seal a last-16 clash with England.

A defeat to Croatia on Tuesday meant that holders Spain already knew they will face Italy in the next round, while Ante Cacic's team's reward is a match against Portugal, who finished third in Group F after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Hungary in which Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice.

 

World champions Germany, meanwhile, will take on Slovakia, while Wales - fresh from topping Group B ahead of England - meet another British rival in the form of Northern Ireland.

The other two last-16 ties see Belgium meet Hungary and Switzerland take on Poland.