Late Brady winner books France tie for Ireland, England to face Iceland

Robbie Brady was Republic of Ireland's hero as his late winner versus Italy booked a last-16 tie with Euro 2016 hosts France.

Ireland knew that nothing less than a win would do against a much-changed Azzurri in Lille, and Brady popped up with an 85th-minute header to send them through.

That came after more late drama at the Stade de France, where Iceland - who would have advanced with a draw - scored in injury time to beat Austria 2-1 and seal a last-16 clash with England.

A defeat to Croatia on Tuesday meant that holders Spain already knew they will face Italy in the next round, while Ante Cacic's team's reward is a match against Portugal, who finished third in Group F after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Hungary in which Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice.

Round of 16 fixtures CONFIRMED. The road to the final continues on Saturday! June 22, 2016

World champions Germany, meanwhile, will take on Slovakia, while Wales - fresh from topping Group B ahead of England - meet another British rival in the form of Northern Ireland.

The other two last-16 ties see Belgium meet Hungary and Switzerland take on Poland.