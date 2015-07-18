Late Lacazette strike sinks Milan

Milan's first real test of the pre-season did not go entirely to plan as Lyon came away with a 2-1 win, with Alexandre Lacazette stroking home a late winner.

The Serie A side had seemingly stolen a draw with Andrea Poli's fine strike 15 minutes from time, but Lacazette, the scorer of 27 Ligue 1 goals last season, then went on to produce a tidy finish and clinch victory.

Andrea Bertolacci was the only one of Milan's new signings involved, though he was unable to provide much creativity, as the Italians produced a fairly flat display.

The home side looked considerably more comfortable from the off, with Nabil Fekir seeing an effort deflect just wide in the 12th minute.

The talented attacking midfielder was not to be denied 13 minutes later, though, as the France international nonchalantly clipped a free-kick over the wall and into the bottom-left corner from 25 yards.

Milan rarely troubled Lyon for the remainder of the half, and things were not likely to be much easier after the break, as the interval ushered in the arrival of Lacazette.

Milan levelled through Poli’s fierce 25-yard half-volley in the 75th minute, but Lacazette showcased his lethal nature in front of goal soon after, guiding an effort into the bottom-right corner to secure the win.