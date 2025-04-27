Watch Lyon vs Arsenal: Live streams for Women's Champions League semi-final

The rivalry between the teams is still as rife as ever

Watch Lyon vs Arsenal to see two rivals battling it out in the second leg of the semi-final of the Women's Champions League, with free live streams available as well as the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Read more WSL season so far

Arsenal are trailing in the semi-final after losing 2-1 to Lyon in the first leg but the scoreline is one they can overturn.

It will be tricky as they are travelling to France for the second leg.

Lyon vs Arsenal will be played at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon with kick-off scheduled for 5pm BST / 12pm ET on Sunday 27 April.

Read on to find out how to watch Lyon vs Arsenal live streams wherever you are in the world.

Lyon vs Arsenal FREE live streams

Streaming service DAZN will be showing Lyon vs Arsenal online for free on its website and its YouTube channel for those in the UK and France.

DAZN has the rights internationally but is not giving it away for free everywhere, with certain other countries blocked from the free YouTube feed.

Watch Lyon vs Arsenal from anywhere

Geo-restrictions mean you might be blocked if you try to access from certain countries but fortunately, there is a solution: a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network - to give it its full name - makes your device appear as if its in a different location, so you can unlock your usual streaming services when you're out of the country. It's handy for watching the football when abroad, and the software also comes with a host of privacy benefits on top.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is the best provider out there.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Lyon vs Arsenal in the US

Fans in the US can watch Lyon vs Arsenal in the first leg of the Women's Champions League semi-final on DAZN USA. A subscription is needed and you can't access the free YouTube feed from the US.

Lyon vs Arsenal preview

Katie McCabe will play a key part in the semi-finals (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal overcame a 2-0 deficit in the quarter-finals to beat Real Madrid 3-2 and they will be hoping they can overturn this tie as well.

But Lyon are the team who have won the Women's Champions League the most so it will be hard to beat them at home.

In FourFourTwo's opinion Lyon will come away with a 3-1 win and so they will win the tie 5-2 on an aggregate score.