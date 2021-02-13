Late Leicester goals punish sloppy Liverpool

A late turnaround from Leicester City saw Liverpool handed a third loss in succession as the Foxes beat Jurgen Klopp’s men 3-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool dominated the game for large parts in the second half with Mohammed Salah having the best of their openings though. Leicester, however, without having much of the ball threatened the champions goal through Jamie Vardy on a few occasions, with the English striker hitting the bar on one occasion.

The Reds though came out determined in the second half and finally got their goal as Mohamed Salah fired in after 67 minutes after being brilliantly set up by Roberto Firminio.

The Foxes wouldn’t lie down, and James Maddison got their equaliser after VAR overturned an incorrect offsides goal with 12 minutes to play.

3 minutes later and calamity then struck at the back for Liverpool as Alisson came charging out of his box to try clear a ball over the top, but the Brazlilian only managed to put teammate Ozan Kabak off and allow Vardy in to tap into the empty net.

Harvey Barnes then put the icing on the cake with five minutes of normal time as he calmly slotted past Alisson after getting in behind.

The Reds have now seen their title defence evaporate with three losses on the spin.