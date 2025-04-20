Watch Leicester vs Liverpool today, Sunday April 20, for a game that could see both relegation and coronation in the Premier League, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts around the world.

Leicester City vs Liverpool key information • Date: Sunday, 20 April 2025 • Kick-off time: 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET • Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network, Sling TV (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Leicester City host Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League, with their a chance their relegation could be confirmed. At the other end of the table, victory for Arne Slot's side could also mean they are crowned champions, depending on Arsenal's result today.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's men have been in a slump ever since his appointment, and questions over his future continue to arise. The former Man Utd assistant coach was not backed in January and has won just three games since his appointment in November.

If you want to watch this one unfold, then follow along as our handy guide brings you all the details on how to watch Leicester City vs Liverpool online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Leicester City vs Liverpool in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Leicester City vs Liverpool on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage following on from Ipswich Town's clash with Arsenal beforehand.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, and while existing Sky customers can stream using Sky Go, Now TV is the streaming partner for those looking for less of a commitment.

You can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months, and you don't have to sign up for a long-term contract.

Watch Leicester City vs Liverpool in the US

In the US, fans can watch Leicester City vs Liverpool on USA Network.

USA is a cable TV channel, and it doesn't have its own streaming platform, so if you don't have cable, you'll need a cord-cutting alternative, such as Sling, which gets you all the channels in a streaming package.

Sling starts from $45.99 a month, depending on your location and the channels you want.

Watch Leicester City vs Liverpool streams globally

Can I watch Leicester City vs Liverpool in Canada? Leicester City vs Liverpool is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Leicester City vs Liverpool in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Leicester City vs Liverpool on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the 2024/2025 season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Leicester City vs Liverpool in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Leicester City vs Liverpool on Sky Sport Now, which costs $49.99 a month if you're looking for the streaming package.

Watch Leicester City vs Liverpool from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Leicester City vs Liverpool is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

