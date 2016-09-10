Late leveller the reality of football - Dyche

Burnley manager Sean Dyche accepted Hull City's late equaliser in a 1-1 Premier League draw at Turf Moor on Saturday represented the "reality of football", with Robert Snodgrass' injury-time free-kick earning his side a point.

Dyche's men led through Steven Defour's strike from long range and looked set to close out back-to-back wins at home after their previous victory against Liverpool.

But in the fifth minute of added time, Snodgrass curled in a superb effort from just outside the box to extend Hull's strong start to the season under caretaker manager Mike Phelan.

Dyche felt his team did enough to take all three points but accepted an equaliser is always possible when a team leads by a single goal.

"I think it's the reality of football, you know, some things go against you, some things go for you," Dyche told reporters at his post-match media conference.

"I thought we probably edged the game, it was a tight game with them playing a more counter-attack style at times, dropping a lot of bodies behind the ball, and us trying to break that down and playing with the two up front.

"Really tight game, as you'd expect, two teams that don't want to give anything away, overall it was very close, but I thought we'd just done enough and probably should have seen the game out."

The Burnley manager refused to apportion blame for Snodgrass' equaliser, with a costly slip from the otherwise excellent centre-back Ben Mee resulting in the award of the set-piece opportunity.

"We defended the first phase of the corner well," Dyche said. "I think Ben Mee just slips as he goes to block the shot or the expected shot, it allows them a free kick and it's a good finish from the lad.

"That happens, we've done it to many other teams down the years I've been here so we have to take this one today."

Defour earned praise from Dyche for his quick adaptation to the Premier League after his blockbuster drive opened his account for the club following the Belgium international midfielder's recent move from Anderlecht.

"He's getting used to it, the fitness levels are different," Dyche said.

"You can see today he responded to the work we've done and then he had to go away but hopefully got some work in with the national side and he has come back in and he'll get more used to how we play and what the division is about, the difference in Premier League football."