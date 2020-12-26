Late Scott Robinson strike lifts Livingston past struggling Kilmarnock

Scott Robinson scored a stoppage-time winner to maintain Livingston’s perfect record under David Martindale and heap more misery on Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer.

A 2-1 victory at Rugby Park made it six wins out of six for Martindale since he took over as manager, and eight defeats from nine Scottish Premiership games for Killie since they beat their opponents in West Lothian on October 17.

Chris Burke put Killie ahead from the penalty spot in the 48th minute after Nicky Devlin was penalised for handball.

But Jay Emmanuel-Thomas scored his first Scottish Premiership goal three minutes later when he struck from long range.

And substitute Robinson won it deep in stoppage time when he turned and volleyed a looping effort over Danny Rogers after a headed clearance fell to him on the edge of the box.

Kilmarnock paid tribute to club great David Sneddon before the game with a minute’s silence and the laying of a number 10 shirt in the centre circle.

The death of the former inside-forward and Kilmarnock manager, whose goal against Hearts sent Killie on their way to the 1965 title, had been announced on Christmas Eve.

Livingston had a great chance to net inside the first minute when the home side’s offside trap failed to snare Jon Guthrie following Josh Mullin’s free-kick. The defender had a free header from 12 yards but Rogers got down well to push the ball wide.

Killie soon forced some attacks without threatening and the swirling wind and heavy rain were making life difficult for the players.

Livi had the ball in the net just after the half-hour mark but this time Killie moved out at the right moment and Pittman was flagged offside as he headed home.

The hosts had a couple of half chances in the latter stages of the half but Aaron Tshibola’s volley and Kirk Broadfoot’s header were off target.

The hosts took the lead after referee Kevin Clancy ruled Devlin had handled on the ground as Tshibola shot for goal following a corner. Burke netted from the spot for his sixth goal of the season.

They were only ahead for three minutes when Emmanuel-Thomas collected the ball and decided to try his luck from 25 yards. The ball bounced off the wet surface and flashed past Rogers.

The visitors had a good chance moments later but Jack Fitzwater could not get the desired contact on his diving header from Devlin’s cross.

Kilmarnock were soon forcing Livingston back and Devlin had a let-off when he appeared to handle on the edge of the box as he charged down Rory McKenzie’s shot.

Livi midfielder Craig Sibbald came close from long range before sending Robinson away with a ball over the top but the substitute screwed his shot wide.

Robinson and Youssouf Mulumbu forced saves at either end as both teams looked for a winner and Guthrie headed over from a decent chance in stoppage time.

But there was still time for Livi to launch another ball into the box and Robinson made his mark.