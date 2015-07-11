Late spot-kick denies Watford the win at Wimbledon

A late spot-kick prevented Watford from making it two wins from two pre-season friendlies as the Premier League newcomers were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

Having gained promotion back to the top flight by finishing second to Bournemouth in the Championship last season, Watford began their preparations for the new campaign with a 4-0 win at St Albans City on Wednesday.

They looked on course for another victory at Kingsmeadow until stoppage time, when Juan Carlos Paredes felled Andy Barcham and George Francomb slotted home from 12 yards.

Watford, now under the guidance of Quique Flores, had already fallen behind to a penalty in the 11th minute as Ikechi Anya tripped Tom Elliott and Callum Kennedy converted.

Odion Ighalo, who has enjoyed a prolific 2015 and netted twice against St Albans, pulled the visitors level in fortunate circumstances 10 minutes before half-time when goalkeeper Joe McDonnell's clearance rebounded off his back and into the net.

Wimbledon made several changes at the break and found themselves behind shortly after the resumption when Fernando Forestieri scrambled home from close range.

New signing Jose Holebas made his Watford bow as a late substitute, but Francomb's last-gasp penalty ensured it would not be a winning debut for the Greece international.