Laudrup in the dark over 'talent' Ince's transfer

The Welsh club are reportedly leading the race to sign the England Under-21 international from the Championship side this month.

However, Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins on Thursday denied that the former Liverpool man is on the verge of switching to the Liberty Stadium.

Laudrup confirmed his admiration for Ince at a press conference on Thursday afternoon ahead of the weekend's Premier League clash with Manchester United, but is in the dark as to whether he will join Swansea.

"I can't really say much about that," Laudrup said when asked about the possibility of Ince moving to Swansea.

"He's a talent but I mean there's still a long way to go, it's one thing playing in the Championship another to play in the Premiership.

"He's a talent for the future, whoever picks him up and signs him. I think there's a lot of talks and rumours, a lot of things said."

Laudrup also stressed that signing a winger is not a priority, despite several of his wide players being sidelined due to injury.

He said: "No, it's not a question of if we need a wide player. We have four wide plus a fifth, (Alejandro) Pozuelo, who can play there, he had a very good game at Old Trafford.

"Three of the four are out, (Roland) Lamah, (Nathan) Dyer and Pablo (Hernandez), they will be back soon we'll back to four again."

Ince's contract expires at the end of the season and the 21-year-old has been linked a host of top-flight clubs as well as wealthy Ligue 1 outfit Monaco.