Laudrup hints at Swans goalkeeper signing

Netherlands international Vorm sat out the Welsh club's 1-1 draw with Hull City on Monday as he continues to struggle with problem that has troubled him this season.

Gerhard Tremmel has proved to be an able deputy, but Laudrup is wary of relying on 18-year-old Slovenian Gregor Zabret as back-up in Vorm's absence.

And the Dane has hinted that he will look to move into the transfer market next month as Vorm could go under the knife.

He said: "Michel's knee is swollen again and one day soon I think he will need to have surgery.

"He plays a game and then we don't know what he will be like the next day.

"It depends when we can do the surgery, but we cannot have just Gerhard and a teenager as back-up. It's too risky."