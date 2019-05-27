Ex-defender claims Arsenal Invincibles would beat Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s City secured a second consecutive Premier League title this season by finishing on 98 points, one more than runners-up Liverpool.

That was eight points more than Arsene Wenger’s side managed in 2003/04, when Lauren and his team-mates went through the entire campaign without losing a game.

Although City racked up the bigger points total, they were beaten by Newcastle United, Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Chelsea over the course of the season. Those moments of weakness led the Cameroonian to a conclusion that the famous Gunners team would get the better of Pep’s side.

He told American Gambler: “We can’t compare this Man City team to the Invincibles – they haven’t been invincible so we can’t compare them!

“Man City in this time have different players, a different style of game, a different way of approaching the league so we cannot compare.”

Asked if the Invincibles side woud find a way of exposing City’s weaknesses, he replied: “Probably! They’ve been shown that they have been beaten this season in the league and the Champions League, so there are definitely gaps in that team.

“They’ve been brilliant to win four trophies in one season but there are gaps, and we would find a way of exposing them.”

When asked to compare Liverpool’s star defender Virgil van Dijk with his former team-mate Sol Campbell, Lauren was in no doubt about who is the better player.

“Van Dijk has improved the Liverpool defence, as Liverpool were very good going forward in the first year under Jurgen Klopp but they had big problems defending,” he said.

“Van Dijk has been super and given them the ability to defend, but I’d have to say Sol was the better player because he proved that with Tottenham that he was one of the best, he proved with England that he was one of the best, and at Arsenal he was a top player. So I have to stick with Sol Campbell.

“Sol didn’t just win one Premier League, but won it twice. Sol Campbell was one of the best defenders in the history of football.”

