Lautaro Martinez open to different Inter role alongside Icardi

Lautaro Martinez believes he can play alongside Mauro Icardi at Inter, rather than serving as the captain's back-up.

Argentina forward Martinez signed from Racing Club in the off-season, agreeing a five-year contract as Inter reinforce their squad ahead of a return to the Champions League.

And while the 20-year-old has previously played in a similar position to Icardi, he is determined not to step on his high-profile compatriot's toes and revealed his ability to take up a deeper role.

"I was playing as a playmaker at Racing. There were a lot of forwards and I was moved later," Martinez told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "I can stay there or move. I just need to be useful."

Martinez is still adapting to life in Italy, but he is grateful to his new team-mates for their help - including Icardi.

"The differences between Italy and South America are clear, because here you play a more dynamic, faster football," he said.

"Even the pitches change a lot compared to Argentina, as well as the work day by day.

"My team-mates are very important because I feel comfortable in the new environment. Before I landed in Italy, Icardi called me. As soon as I arrived, he tried to ask me if I needed anything.

"I'm lucky to have a friend like him."