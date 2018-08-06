Lautaro Martinez open to different Inter role alongside Icardi
Mauro Icardi is the main man at Inter, but Lautaro Martinez claims he can be accommodated in the same side at San Siro.
Lautaro Martinez believes he can play alongside Mauro Icardi at Inter, rather than serving as the captain's back-up.
Argentina forward Martinez signed from Racing Club in the off-season, agreeing a five-year contract as Inter reinforce their squad ahead of a return to the Champions League.
And while the 20-year-old has previously played in a similar position to Icardi, he is determined not to step on his high-profile compatriot's toes and revealed his ability to take up a deeper role.
"I was playing as a playmaker at Racing. There were a lot of forwards and I was moved later," Martinez told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "I can stay there or move. I just need to be useful."
Martinez is still adapting to life in Italy, but he is grateful to his new team-mates for their help - including Icardi.
"The differences between Italy and South America are clear, because here you play a more dynamic, faster football," he said.
"Even the pitches change a lot compared to Argentina, as well as the work day by day.
"My team-mates are very important because I feel comfortable in the new environment. Before I landed in Italy, Icardi called me. As soon as I arrived, he tried to ask me if I needed anything.
"I'm lucky to have a friend like him."
