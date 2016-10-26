Lavezzi added to Argentina squad as Dybala drops out

Ezequiel Lavezzi and Fernando Belluschi have been added to the Argentin squad following the confirmation of a hamstring injury to Paulo Dybala.

Dybala had been included in Edgardo Bauza's selection for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Colombia, with Argentina desperate to recover their faltering campaign.

However, tests at Juventus revealed a torn hamstring for the 22-year-old striker, rulling him out of the potentially pivotal double header.

Bauza has moved to plug the gap with Hebei China Fortune attacker Lavezzi and San Lorenzo midfielder Belluschi, with the former adding 51 caps of experience to the squad.

Lionel Messi will return to the national side after missing the Paraguay loss and a 2-2 draw in Peru through injury.