Lavezzi to miss Copa America final after fracturing elbow
A fractured elbow means Argentina forward Ezequiel Lavezzi will not take part in the 2016 Copa America Centenario final.
Ezequiel Lavezzi will miss the Copa America Centenario final after it was confirmed he suffered an elbow fracture in Argentina's semi-final win over the United States on Tuesday.
Lavezzi - who scored the game's opener inside four minutes - was forced off in the second half of their 4-0 win against USA after landing awkwardly when he tumbled over an advertising board in Houston.
The Hebei China Fortune forward leapt up for a header but was too close to the hoardings, appearing to land badly on his neck.
After being taken away on a stretcher, medics confirmed the 31-year-old suffered a radial fracture in his left elbow.
The injury will need surgery, ruling Lavezzi out of the Copa America final on Sunday.
Argentina will be hoping to end their 23-year wait for a major trophy in the decider, where they will meet either defending champions Chile or Colombia.
