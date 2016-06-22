Lavezzi to miss Copa America final after fracturing elbow

Ezequiel Lavezzi will miss the Copa America Centenario final after it was confirmed he suffered an elbow fracture in Argentina's semi-final win over the United States on Tuesday.

Lavezzi - who scored the game's opener inside four minutes - was forced off in the second half of their 4-0 win against USA after landing awkwardly when he tumbled over an advertising board in Houston.

The Hebei China Fortune forward leapt up for a header but was too close to the hoardings, appearing to land badly on his neck.

After being taken away on a stretcher, medics confirmed the 31-year-old suffered a radial fracture in his left elbow.

The injury will need surgery, ruling Lavezzi out of the Copa America final on Sunday.

Argentina will be hoping to end their 23-year wait for a major trophy in the decider, where they will meet either defending champions Chile or Colombia.