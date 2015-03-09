Lawrenson: Balotelli 'absolute waste of time'
Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson launched a scathing attack on Mario Balotelli after the Italian striker failed to score again on Sunday.
Balotelli came off the bench in the second half of Liverpool's FA Cup quarter-final tie against Blackburn at Anfield but his introduction was not enough to prevent a replay.
The Italy international has now gone five competitive matches without scoring, while the 24-year-old has only netted four goals in all competitions since joining Liverpool in a £16 million transfer from Milan.
And Lawrenson, who helped Liverpool to five league titles and European Cup success during his seven-year spell, believes Balotelli is a waste of space at Anfield.
"Forget about Mario Balotelli. He is an absolute waste of time. He shouldn't be anywhere near this team," Lawrenson told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"I can see why Brendan Rodgers threw him on today as he might just create something, but 99 times out of 100 he will let you down."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.