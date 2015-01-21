Lazio bolster defence with double swoop

Lazio have boosted their push for a UEFA Champions League place with the loan signing of Mauricio and by also agreeing a deal for Wesley Hoedt.

Sporting Lisbon central defender Mauricio arrives on a deal to the end of the season after making 20 appearances in all competitions for the Portuguese side this term and is due undergo a medical on Thursday.

Meanwhile, AZ centre-back Hoedt will link up with his new team-mates at the end of the season.

Hoedt has broken into the AZ first team this campaign, scoring one goal in 14 appearances.

And he is thrilled to be continuing his development in Serie A.

"I'm very happy to have signed with Lazio, I feel really great," Hoedt told Lazio Style Radio.

"I'll be a Lazio player starting from next season.

"I hope to play well, I want to give everything I've got for my teammates.

"I can't wait for July to start playing. I'll try watching all of Lazio's games so I can integrate myself right off the bat. I hope Lazio can qualify for the Champions League."