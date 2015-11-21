Lazio must correct their attitude - Pioli

Stefano Pioli has blasted his Lazio team for their poor attitude but believes they can turn things around and rise up the Serie A table.

The capital club, who finished third last season, have won six and lost six of their 12 top-flight fixtures so far this term, leaving them ninth in the table – their latest defeat coming in the Derby della Capitale against arch-rivals Roma.

Their demeanour during the start of the campaign has led to an outburst of criticism from the 50-year-old coach, who called for a rapid change in their mentality.

"I want to see a team that I know I have which is strong, determined and has character," Pioli said.

"We have to improve our position in the table as it doesn't reflect our quality. We are not getting the results we deserve so far.

"I want the team to prepare for all the remaining 26 games with the right spirit to try and win as many points as possible.

"If the season ended today, it would be a total failure for all. It takes more than quality to succeed, but we have the time to turn things around.

"I also have responsibility for this, because it's me who coaches the team and chooses which players enter the field.

"The team is talented, but in football the difference is often the attitude and that is something we've been missing too often.

"We can no longer afford to have the wrong attitude."

Lazio entertain bottom-half Palermo at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday and will be looking to bounce back from three successive top-flight defeats.