Lazio sack Pioli after Rome derby defeat

Lazio have sacked head coach Stefano Pioli following the club's 4-1 defeat to Roma in the Rome derby on Sunday.

The club's youth team coach and former striker Simone Inzaghi has been announced as Pioli's replacement until the end of the season after a run of only two wins in 10 Serie A matches left the club eighth in the table after 31 matches.

Pioli, 50, took over Lazio in June 2014 and led them to finish third in Serie A last season, but has struggled this season.

In the derby, Stephan El Shaarawy put Luciano Spalletti's side ahead and Edin Dzeko added a second before Marco Parolo hit back.

But goals from Alessandro Florenzi and Diego Perotti secured victory for Roma, while Lazio's Wesley Hoedt was sent off deep in injury time to cap a miserable a day for Pioli's men.

It was the last straw for Pioli, who has also seen Lazio suffer an unexpected Europa League exit at the hands of Sparta Prague in recent weeks.