Lazio sign ex-Manchester City man Caicedo from Espanyol
Ecuador international Felipe Caicedo has completed a €2.5million move to Serie A side Lazio after three years with Espanyol in Serie A.
The Serie A side have not disclosed the length of contract granted to the former Manchester City, Levante and Lokomotiv Moscow player.
Caicedo moved to Espanyol in 2014 following a brief spell with Abu Dhabi outfit Al Jazira and scored 24 goals in 103 games for the Barcelona-based club, although he only managed a pair of LaLiga strikes last season.
The 28-year-old could make his debut when Lazio face Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana at the Stadio Olimpico on August 13.
