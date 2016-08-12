Lazio sign Leitner from Borussia Dortmund

Lazio have completed the signing of Moritz Leitner from Borussia Dortmund for a fee believed to be in the region of €2 million.

The midfielder, 23, already joined up with his new team-mates on Thursday and has now inked a long-term deal with the Serie A side after the final details were ironed out.

Leitner came through the ranks of the 1860 Munich youth academy and joined Dortmund in January 2011.

He failed to secure regular first-team football at the Signal Iduna Park, though, and has now left BVB on a permanent basis after previous loan spells with Augsburg and Stuttgart.

Moritz Leitner wechselt zu Lazio Rom. August 12, 2016

"We would like to thank Moritz for his commitment to BVB and wish him all the best for the future and good luck at his new club," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc commented on the deal.

The former Germany Under-21 star becomes Lazio's fourth signing of the transfer window after the previous captures of Jordan Lukaku, Ciro Immobile and Wallace.