Le Tissier backs Ronaldo to play on like Giggs

Former England international Matt Le Tissier said Cristiano Ronaldo can be like former Manchester United team-mate Ryan Giggs and play into his 40s.

Ronaldo is Real Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer and the 30-year-old has showed no signs of slowing down after scoring twice in Wednesday's 4-3 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

With that in mind, Le Tissier believes Ronaldo - 31 in February - can emulate Giggs, who retired at the age of 40.

"[Ronaldo is] an incredible athlete," Le Tissier said on Sky Sports.

"It wouldn't surprise me if he carries on playing as Ryan Giggs did.

"He looks after himself, he's got the right mentality; if he keeps his enthusiasm, I think he could do that and he could adapt as a player. I think he could have a fair number of years left in him."