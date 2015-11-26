Le Tissier backs Ronaldo to play on like Giggs
Cristiano Ronaldo has the longevity to follow in the footsteps of Manchester United great Ryan Giggs, according to Matt Le Tissier.
Former England international Matt Le Tissier said Cristiano Ronaldo can be like former Manchester United team-mate Ryan Giggs and play into his 40s.
Ronaldo is Real Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer and the 30-year-old has showed no signs of slowing down after scoring twice in Wednesday's 4-3 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk.
With that in mind, Le Tissier believes Ronaldo - 31 in February - can emulate Giggs, who retired at the age of 40.
"[Ronaldo is] an incredible athlete," Le Tissier said on Sky Sports.
"It wouldn't surprise me if he carries on playing as Ryan Giggs did.
"He looks after himself, he's got the right mentality; if he keeps his enthusiasm, I think he could do that and he could adapt as a player. I think he could have a fair number of years left in him."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.