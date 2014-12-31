A-League: Adelaide United 1 Wellington Phoenix 3
Wellington Phoenix leapfrogged Adelaide United into third place in the A-League with a superb 3-1 win at Coopers Stadium on New Year's Eve.
Tyler Boyd was Wellington's hero, with the 20-year-old scoring a late brace after coming on with just 19 minutes remaining to earn his side a valuable three points in the division's final match of 2014.
Kenny Cunningham gave the visitors the lead in the 54th minute with his first A-League goal of the season.
However, Adelaide looked on course to take a point when Spanish forward Cirio equalised 20 minutes later.
But Boyd - who came on for Cunningham - had other ideas.
The youngster restored Wellington's advantage in the 77th minute, before sealing the victory with his second in stoppage time.
In-form Wellington are now unbeaten in six A-League outings, and sit just four points adrift of table-topping Perth Glory.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.