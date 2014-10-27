League Cup Preview: Tottenham v Brighton

Mauricio Pochettino's side suffered a fourth Premier League defeat of the season at home to Newcastle United at the weekend.

That 2-1 loss left skipper Kaboul feeling frustrated, with the Frenchman calling on his team-mates to take out their frustration when struggling Championship outfit Brighton visit White Hart Lane.

Sami Hyypia's Brighton have gone six games without a win, and Kaboul sees Wednesday's tie as an ideal opportunity for Tottenham to make amends for letting their lead slip against Newcastle.

"We need to make our task easier on the pitch by trying to kill the game as early as we can," he told Spurs' official website.

"Like Sunday, if we manage to score the second goal the game is over for sure. But we have to kill the game and avoid chances against us.

"We've no choice but to go forward now. When you get criticism, you have to face it.

"Every single one of us has to look forward and fight for the team and the club and that's what we are going to do."

Hyypia's team have drawn four of their last five games 1-1, with their last victory coming over fourth-tier Burton Albion in the League Cup third round.

Brighton sit just outside the Championship relegation zone after Saturday's draw with Rotherham United, and Liverpool and Finland legend Hyypia has urged his players to keep their work ethic high as they seek an elusive victory.

"The games are coming fast and we need to be ready for the next game by analysing what we can do to improve and correct the errors," he told Brighton's official website. "We need to roll up our sleeves and get the win one way or another.

"We can't play nicely and only pick up draws or lose games.

"Maybe we need to toughen up a little bit mentally and put in a more mature performance throughout the whole 90 minutes."

Pochettino is likely to rotate his squad, with the likes of Michel Vorm and Benjamin Stambouli expected to come in.

Brighton, meanwhile, will welcome back Kazenga Lua Lua from suspension, but Dale Stephens (ankle) and Andrew Crofts (knee) are long-term absentees.