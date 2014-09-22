League Cup Preview: Tottenham v Nottingham Forest

Spurs have endured an indifferent start to the new season and Sunday's 1-0 home defeat to West Brom in the Premier League extended their winless run to four matches in all competitions.

Kaboul was appointed captain earlier this month and he is determined to get back to winning ways when Stuart Pearce's Championship leaders come to White Hart Lane.

And the fact that a trophy is on offer if Spurs - four-time winners of the competition - can go the distance is all the motivation the French defender needs.

"The game on Wednesday is important because we want to win something this season," he told the club's official website.

"Forest are a good side, they are doing well in the Championship and we have to bounce back straight away."

Tottenham are unbeaten in the last four meetings between the two but the sides have not faced each other since 2005, with Forest having been relegated from the top flight in 1999.

Pearce, like his opposite number Mauricio Pochettino, is only in the early stages of his tenure at the City Ground but, with a vast array of new signings, they have started well.

Striker Britt Assombalonga, who arrived in August from Peterborough United, has already been terrorising defences in the second tier with eight goals in as many games and Kaboul will have his hands full with the 21-year-old.

At the other end former Chelsea defender Michael Mancienne has slotted in well, with Forest keeping six clean sheets.

Mancienne was sent off in the first round against Tranmere Rovers but featured in the second-round success against Huddersfield Town and is relishing the challenge of taking on Spurs.

"It's a massive game," he told Forest's official website. "Playing against a Premier League team with great players. We're looking forward to it.

"It'll be a good test for us and we'll give it our best."

Forest, who have also won the League Cup four times, could give Kelvin Wilson and David Vaughan valuable match time following recent injuries and Jamie Paterson may start in attack.

Meanwhile Spurs, who last won it in 2008, are set to rotate their squad given that they also have the UEFA Europa League to contend with.

Pochettino could hand Michel Vorm his competitive debut in goal following his move from Swansea City while a host of other fringe players are likely to be called upon.

The away end will certainly be a sight to behold, with the competition's sponsors having handed out 1,000 green sweatshirts for Nottingham Forest fans to wear during the game – a gesture to mark the 10-year anniversary of their legendary former manager Brian Clough's passing.