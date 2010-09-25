League Cup: United face Wolves

League Two Northampton Town's reward for knocking out Liverpool in midweek is an away tie at Championship side Ipswich Town while the pick of the fourth round is Newcastle United's home clash with Arsenal.

Newcastle, back in the Premier League this season and seeking their first meaningful silverware since winning the FA Cup in 1955, knocked out Chelsea in a seven-goal thriller in the previous round and will face another stiff task against the north Londoners.

West Ham United are at home to Stoke City, Leicester City host West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa play Burnley and League One Brentford, who knocked out Premier League Everton in midweek, travel to Birmingham City.

Wigan Athletic manager Roberto Martinez will face his old club Swansea City at home.

United are looking for a hat-trick of League Cup triumphs, having beaten Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in the last two finals, and Wolves should not pose too many problems, especially if their manager Mick McCarthy adopts a similar selection policy to last season.

McCarthy fielded a virtual second string side in a Premier Lesgue match at Old Trafford, saving his players for a more winnable match the following weekend.

He was later fined 25,000 pounds for his decision.

Ties will be played in the week beginning October 25.

