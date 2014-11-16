A-League: Melbourne City 2 Central Coast 2

John van 't Schip's side, fresh from their drought-breaking 3-1 triumph away to Brisbane Roar last weekend, dominated proceedings at AAMI Park and led through goals from Mate Dugandzic and Erik Paartalu.

However, Phil Moss and his players proved their battling qualities and, determined not to slip five points off a Finals spot at this early stage, staged a dramatic turnaround.

Substitute Glen Trifiro got one back for the visitors with 11 minutes to go, his free-kick giving City goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne no chance.

It looked like being too little, too late for the away team, but their captain John Hutchinson had other ideas, snatching a point courtesy of a dramatic long-range goal with virtually the last kick of the game.