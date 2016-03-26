A-League Review: Brisbane Roar go top after Sydney thriller

Brisbane Roar moved two points clear at the top of the A-League after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Sydney FC at Suncorp Stadium.

Western Sydney Wanderers' defeat to Melbourne Victory on Saturday gave Roar the chance to climb above them to the summit, but Brisbane found themselves behind when Filip Holosko combined well with Matt Simon before slotting home.

The home side were level eight minutes later when Dimitri Petratos drilled in a deflected effort after good work from Brandon Borrello, and Jamie Maclaren ensured a half-time lead when he converted from close range following Petratos' cross.

Holosko looked to have denied Roar the win with a composed finish with just three minutes to play, but the hosts responded superbly and Henrique tapped home the winner to complete a flowing team move practically from the kick-off.

Perth Glory survived a late scare to seal a 2-1 win away to Newcastle Jets to ensure they remain just four points off the league leaders.

Krisztian Vadocz turned in midway through the second half and Andy Keogh won and converted a penalty which saw Nigel Boogaard sent off to make it 2-0 in the 88th minute.

Dino Djulbic also received his marching orders for bringing down Ryan Kitto in injury time and Mateo Poljak scored from the spot, but Glory held on to secure maximum points.