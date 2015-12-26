A-League Review: Brosque hits double in Sydney win

Two goals from Alex Brosque helped fourth-place Sydney FC to a comfortable 4-1 win over 10-man Central Coast Mariners in the A-League on Saturday.

The captain opened the scoring with a 12th-minute tap-in after Andrew Hoole's effort was spilled by Paul Izzo and then dispatched a penalty 12 minutes later following Jake McGing's foul on Milos Ninkovic.

Central Coast goalkeeper Izzo was given his marching orders shortly after, shown a second yellow card for bringing down George Blackwood and conceding another penalty.

Mickael Tavares converted that spot-kick on the half-hour mark, debutant goalkeeper Tom Heward-Belle, on as a substitute, unable to keep it out.

Harry Ascroft pulled one back for the bottom club seven minutes before the break.

However, a miserable day for McGing and Central Coast was capped off when the defender turned into his own net six minutes from time.

In the day's other game Adelaide United moved up to seventh by defeating Wellington Phoenix 3-0.

Adelaide took the lead in the 42nd minute when Wellington's Manny Muscat sent an attempted clearance high into his own net.

Wellington's task was made harder when Albert Riera received a second yellow for fouling James Jeggo, with Craig Goodwin and Michael Marrone then securing victory for Adelaide.