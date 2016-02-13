A-League Review: Spoils shared in thrilling Melbourne derby

Melbourne City remain above Melbourne Victory in the A-League table after a controversial 2-2 derby draw at AAMI Park.

Bruno Fornaroli put the home side ahead after 22 minutes, clipping Aaron Mooy's pass over Danny Vukovic after starting the move with a brilliant run through midfield.

Victory snatched an equaliser on the break just six minutes later, with Fahid Ben Khalfallah converting the rebound after Thomas Sorensen had denied Kosta Barbarouses, but City regained the lead almost immediately as Fornaroli headed in Mooy's cross.

Gui Finkler's fortuitous finish following a mishit clearance gave the visitors their equaliser just after the break and Victory were left incensed that they were denied a potential winner when the officials failed to award Finkler a second goal after he crashed a free-kick off the underside of the crossbar.

City stay third in the table, ahead of Victory on goal difference, with both on 29 points.

Sydney FC missed the chance to climb above the Melbourne clubs after they were beaten 2-1 at home by Perth Glory.

Andy Keogh capitalised on an error from goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic to tap home the opening goal and Chris Harold doubled the lead midway through the second half.

Shane Smeltz gave Sydney a lifeline with 11 minutes to play, but Glory held on for their fourth win in a row, while Graham Arnold's side have now lost twice in succession at home for the first time this season.